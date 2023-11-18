Mike Conley plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, a 133-115 loss versus the Suns, Conley put up 14 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Conley's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-108)

Over 10.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-114)

Over 2.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-106)

Over 5.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-141)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 112.5 points per contest last year made the Pelicans the eighth-ranked team in the league defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Pelicans were fifth in the league last year, giving up 41.8 per game.

The Pelicans were the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 24.9.

In terms of three-point defense, the Pelicans were ranked 12th in the league last season, allowing 12.2 makes per game.

Mike Conley vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 21 12 4 4 4 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.