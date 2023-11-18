The Miami Hurricanes (6-4) host an ACC battle against the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (9-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami (FL) sports the 39th-ranked offense this season (427.6 yards per game), and has been even more effective on defense, ranking 19th-best with just 312.5 yards allowed per game. Louisville has been dominant on the defensive side of the ball, giving up only 17.1 points per game (13th-best). Offensively, it ranks 33rd by piling up 32.7 points per game.

See below as we dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins.

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Key Statistics

Miami (FL) Louisville 427.6 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.4 (31st) 312.5 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.1 (16th) 172.0 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.3 (26th) 255.6 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.1 (50th) 20 (122nd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (41st) 15 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has 2,086 yards passing for Miami (FL), completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Henry Parrish Jr., has carried the ball 77 times for 469 yards (46.9 per game), scoring four times.

Donald Chaney Jr. has been handed the ball 87 times this year and racked up 464 yards (46.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jacolby George's team-high 707 yards as a receiver have come on 46 receptions (out of 64 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo has caught 60 passes for 683 yards (68.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Colbie Young has been the target of 54 passes and hauled in 38 grabs for 499 yards, an average of 49.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer leads Louisville with 2,402 yards on 173-of-264 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jawhar Jordan, has carried the ball 141 times for 976 yards (97.6 per game) with 11 touchdowns. He's also caught 14 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown.

Isaac Guerendo has totaled 492 yards on 77 carries with seven touchdowns, while also catching 13 passes for 154 yards.

Jamari Thrash has totaled 49 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 734 (73.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 72 times and has six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has caught 19 passes and compiled 307 receiving yards (30.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has racked up 259 reciving yards (25.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

