Matthew Boldy will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators meet on Saturday at Avicii Arena, beginning at 11:00 AM ET. Prop bets for Boldy in that upcoming Wild-Senators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Matthew Boldy vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boldy Season Stats Insights

Boldy has averaged 9:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Boldy has scored a goal in one of eight games this year.

Boldy has registered a point in a game seven times this year out of eight games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Boldy has posted an assist in a game six times this year in eight games played, including multiple assists once.

Boldy has an implied probability of 59.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Boldy has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Boldy Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are conceding 48 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +7.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 8 Games 2 8 Points 0 1 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.