Saturday's game at Hytche Athletic Center has the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-3) matching up with the George Washington Revolutionaries (3-0) at 2:00 PM ET on November 18. Our computer prediction projects a 66-56 win for Maryland-Eastern Shore, who are favored by our model.

Their last time out, the Hawks lost 76-63 to Stony Brook on Wednesday.

The Hawks enter this contest following a 76-63 loss to Stony Brook on Wednesday. The Revolutionaries won their most recent matchup 69-59 against American on Wednesday. Ja'la Bannerman scored a team-best 15 points for the Hawks in the loss. In the Revolutionaries' win, Nya Lok led the team with 19 points (adding three rebounds and three assists).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. George Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland-Eastern Shore 66, George Washington 56

Top 25 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Maryland-Eastern Shore Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawks were outscored by 2.4 points per game last season, with a -73 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.0 points per game (258th in college basketball), and gave up 63.4 per outing (153rd in college basketball).

Maryland-Eastern Shore scored 60.4 points per game last year in conference contests, which was 0.6 fewer points per game than its season average (61.0).

The Hawks put up 69.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 54.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 15.2 points per contest.

Maryland-Eastern Shore gave up 59.2 points per game last year at home, which was 9.1 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (68.3).

George Washington Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Revolutionaries averaged 64.4 points per game last season (194th in college basketball) while allowing 62.3 per outing (116th in college basketball). They had a +65 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

George Washington scored fewer points in conference action (61.9 per game) than overall (64.4).

The Revolutionaries averaged 65.7 points per game at home last season, and 63.1 away.

In 2022-23, George Washington gave up 12.1 fewer points per game at home (55.9) than away (68.0).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.