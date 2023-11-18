Will Marcus Foligno Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 18?
Should you bet on Marcus Foligno to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Ottawa Senators face off on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Marcus Foligno score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Foligno stats and insights
- In two of 15 games this season, Foligno has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.
- Foligno has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 48 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Foligno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|15:24
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:47
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|18:22
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/26/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|15:16
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|12:52
|Home
|W 7-4
Wild vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, and BSWIX
