When the Minnesota Wild play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET, will Jon Merrill light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Merrill stats and insights

Merrill is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.

Merrill has zero points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 48 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Merrill recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 5-3 10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:46 Away L 3-2 SO 10/26/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:25 Away L 6-2 10/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:11 Home W 7-4 10/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:30 Home L 5-4 OT 10/19/2023 Kings 1 0 1 15:15 Home L 7-3 10/17/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:26 Away W 5-2 10/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:12 Away L 7-4 10/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:19 Home W 2-0

Wild vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.