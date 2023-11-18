Can we count on Jared Spurgeon finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild match up against the Ottawa Senators at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Spurgeon 2022-23 stats and insights

In 10 of 79 games last season, Spurgeon scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He posted one goal (plus three assists) on the power play.

Spurgeon averaged 1.8 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 7.4%.

Senators 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Senators allowed 270 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in NHL play.

The Senators shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, and BSWIX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

