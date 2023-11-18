Will Jared Spurgeon Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 18?
Can we count on Jared Spurgeon finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild match up against the Ottawa Senators at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Spurgeon 2022-23 stats and insights
- In 10 of 79 games last season, Spurgeon scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He posted one goal (plus three assists) on the power play.
- Spurgeon averaged 1.8 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 7.4%.
Senators 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Senators allowed 270 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in NHL play.
- The Senators shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, and BSWIX
