Will Jacob Middleton Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 18?
On Saturday at 11:00 AM ET, the Minnesota Wild clash with the Ottawa Senators. Is Jacob Middleton going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jacob Middleton score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Middleton stats and insights
- In two of 15 games this season, Middleton has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.
- Middleton has no points on the power play.
- He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 48 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Middleton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:08
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|20:53
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|16:42
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|17:23
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/26/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Oilers
|3
|0
|3
|18:23
|Home
|W 7-4
Wild vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
