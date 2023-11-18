Iowa vs. Illinois: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2) will meet a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 30.5 points.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Illinois matchup in this article.
Iowa vs. Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Iowa City, Iowa
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Iowa vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa Moneyline
|Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa (-3.5)
|30.5
|-160
|+135
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Iowa (-3.5)
|30.5
|-162
|+134
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 12 Odds
- Buffalo vs Miami (OH)
- Colorado vs Washington State
- Boston College vs Pittsburgh
- South Florida vs UTSA
- Toledo vs Bowling Green
Iowa vs. Illinois Betting Trends
- Iowa has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.
- The Hawkeyes have been favored by 3.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Illinois has covered just twice in 10 chances against the spread this year.
- The Fighting Illini have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
Iowa 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.