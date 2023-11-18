The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2) will meet a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 30.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Illinois matchup in this article.

Iowa vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Iowa vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Iowa has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.

The Hawkeyes have been favored by 3.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Illinois has covered just twice in 10 chances against the spread this year.

The Fighting Illini have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big Ten +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

