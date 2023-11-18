Our projection model predicts the Texas Longhorns will beat the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 18 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Jack Trice Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Iowa State vs. Texas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (46) Texas 28, Iowa State 21

Week 12 Big 12 Predictions

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 30.8% chance of a victory for the Cyclones.

The Cyclones are 5-4-0 ATS this season.

Iowa State is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or greater this year.

The Cyclones have gone over in four of their nine games with a set total (44.4%).

The average over/under for Iowa State games this season is 1.6 fewer points than the point total of 46 for this outing.

Texas Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Longhorns have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

The Longhorns are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Texas is 3-4 ATS when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

This season, three of the Longhorns' 10 games have gone over the point total.

Texas games average 54.6 total points per game this season, 8.6 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Cyclones vs. Longhorns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 33.8 18.4 35.2 14 33 20 Iowa State 25.7 19.9 25 19.6 26.4 20.2

