Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 18, when the Iowa Hawkeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini square off at 3:30 PM? Our projection model believes in the Hawkeyes. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Iowa vs. Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa (-3) Over (32.5) Iowa 28, Illinois 14

Week 12 Big Ten Predictions

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

The Hawkeyes have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this contest.

The Hawkeyes' record against the spread is 4-4-1.

In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, Iowa has an ATS record of 2-3-1.

Two of the Hawkeyes' nine games have gone over the point total.

The average total for Iowa games this season has been 36.8, 4.3 points higher than the total for this game.

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Fighting Illini.

The Fighting Illini have only covered the spread twice in 10 opportunities this season.

Illinois has a 1-3 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 3 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Fighting Illini's 10 games with a set total.

Illinois games this year have averaged a total of 47.1 points, 14.6 more than the point total in this matchup.

Hawkeyes vs. Fighting Illini 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa 18.8 12.3 23.8 11.0 11.7 16.7 Illinois 23.8 29.3 23.7 27.5 24.0 32.0

