The college football schedule in Week 12 should provide some fireworks. The outings include the Texas Longhorns squaring off against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Iowa.

College Football Games to Watch in Iowa on TV This Week

Drake Bulldogs at Butler Bulldogs

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl
  • TV Channel: FloSports

Illinois Fighting Illini at Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Kinnick Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Iowa (-3)

North Dakota State Bison at Northern Iowa Panthers

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: UNI-Dome
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

No. 7 Texas Longhorns at Iowa State Cyclones

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Texas (-7.5)

