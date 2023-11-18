The Duquesne Dukes (2-1) square off against the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Duquesne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Duquesne vs. Pittsburgh 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Panthers scored an average of 63.1 points per game last year, just 0.7 fewer points than the 63.8 the Dukes gave up.

Pittsburgh had an 8-4 record last season when giving up fewer than 68.4 points.

Last year, the 68.4 points per game the Dukes put up were just 0.2 fewer points than the Panthers allowed (68.6).

When Duquesne scored more than 68.6 points last season, it went 12-0.

The Dukes made 44% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

The Panthers shot at a 36% rate from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points fewer than the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Dukes averaged.

Duquesne Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 @ Princeton L 65-57 Jadwin Gymnasium 11/11/2023 @ Niagara W 82-79 Gallagher Center 11/14/2023 @ Howard W 65-51 Burr Gymnasium 11/18/2023 Pittsburgh - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse 11/27/2023 @ Bowling Green - Stroh Center 12/3/2023 Delaware - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Pittsburgh Schedule