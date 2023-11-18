How to Watch the Duquesne vs. Pittsburgh Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Duquesne Dukes (2-1) square off against the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Duquesne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Duquesne vs. Pittsburgh 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers scored an average of 63.1 points per game last year, just 0.7 fewer points than the 63.8 the Dukes gave up.
- Pittsburgh had an 8-4 record last season when giving up fewer than 68.4 points.
- Last year, the 68.4 points per game the Dukes put up were just 0.2 fewer points than the Panthers allowed (68.6).
- When Duquesne scored more than 68.6 points last season, it went 12-0.
- The Dukes made 44% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- The Panthers shot at a 36% rate from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points fewer than the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Dukes averaged.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Duquesne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Princeton
|L 65-57
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|11/11/2023
|@ Niagara
|W 82-79
|Gallagher Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Howard
|W 65-51
|Burr Gymnasium
|11/18/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/27/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|-
|Stroh Center
|12/3/2023
|Delaware
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Yale
|W 79-74
|Petersen Events Center
|11/11/2023
|West Virginia
|L 71-62
|Petersen Events Center
|11/15/2023
|@ George Mason
|L 60-52
|EagleBank Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Duquesne
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/21/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|11/24/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Ocean Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.