Saturday's game features the Duquesne Dukes (2-1) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-2) clashing at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse (on November 18) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-64 win for Duquesne.

The Dukes are coming off of a 65-51 victory against Howard in their most recent outing on Tuesday.

The Dukes took care of business in their most recent outing 65-51 against Howard on Tuesday. The Panthers head into this matchup after a 60-52 loss to George Mason on Wednesday. Naelle scored a team-leading 18 points for the Dukes in the victory. Aislin's team-leading 18 points paced the Panthers in the losing effort.

Duquesne vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Duquesne vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Duquesne 69, Pittsburgh 64

Top 25 Predictions

Duquesne Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Dukes had a +140 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 4.6 points per game. They put up 68.4 points per game, 116th in college basketball, and allowed 63.8 per contest to rank 166th in college basketball.

Duquesne tallied 67.0 points per game last season in conference matchups, which was 1.4 fewer points per game than its season average (68.4).

In home games, the Dukes posted 8.2 more points per game last season (72.1) than they did on the road (63.9).

Defensively Duquesne was better at home last year, allowing 61.6 points per game, compared to 66.9 in road games.

Pittsburgh Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers were outscored by 5.5 points per game last season with a -167 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.1 points per game (222nd in college basketball) and gave up 68.6 per contest (284th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Pittsburgh put up 59.6 points per game in ACC play, and 63.1 overall.

The Panthers averaged 65.4 points per game at home last season, and 59.9 away.

At home, Pittsburgh allowed 67.3 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than it allowed away (68.9).

