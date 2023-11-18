The Butler Bulldogs (7-3) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Drake Bulldogs (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl in a Pioneer League showdown.

Butler sports the 41st-ranked offense this season (378.7 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-best with just 268.6 yards allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Drake is compiling 351.5 total yards per game (66th-ranked). It ranks 28th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (305.4 total yards allowed per game).

Drake vs. Butler Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl

Drake vs. Butler Key Statistics

Drake Butler 351.5 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.7 (41st) 305.4 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.6 (10th) 108.9 (109th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.8 (11th) 242.6 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.9 (95th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey has recored 2,327 passing yards, or 232.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54.8% of his passes and has recorded 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Dorian Boyland, has carried the ball 139 times for 599 yards (59.9 per game) with six touchdowns.

Christian Galvan has taken 107 carries and totaled 348 yards with two touchdowns.

Mitchell January has registered 18 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 424 (42.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 20 times and has four touchdowns.

Colin Howard has 22 receptions (on 25 targets) for a total of 385 yards (38.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Trey Radocha's 24 targets have resulted in 24 receptions for 373 yards and four touchdowns.

Butler Stats Leaders

Bret Bushka leads Butler with 1,649 yards (164.9 ypg) on 152-of-241 passing with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 444 rushing yards on 97 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Jyran Mitchell has racked up 1,242 rushing yards on 189 carries, scoring 13 touchdowns. He's also added 183 yards (18.3 per game) on 17 catches with three touchdowns.

Ethan Loss has hauled in 39 receptions for 516 yards (51.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Luke Wooten has caught 31 passes while averaging 29.9 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

