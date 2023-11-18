The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Icardo Center. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

CSU Bakersfield Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California

Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

CSU Bakersfield vs. Fresno State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 58.9 points per game last year were just 2.5 fewer points than the 61.4 the Roadrunners gave up to opponents.

When Fresno State allowed fewer than 51.8 points last season, it went 7-2.

Last year, the Roadrunners scored 51.8 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 61.3 the Bulldogs allowed.

CSU Bakersfield had a 2-2 record last season when putting up more than 61.3 points.

The Roadrunners made 36.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 18.5 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (54.7%).

The Bulldogs shot at a 36.2% clip from the field last season, 11.3 percentage points less than the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Roadrunners averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

CSU Bakersfield Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 @ Cal L 89-56 Haas Pavilion 11/12/2023 @ Pacific L 67-54 Alex G. Spanos Center 11/18/2023 Fresno State - Icardo Center 11/24/2023 @ LIU - Steinberg Wellness Center 11/25/2023 New Mexico State - Steinberg Wellness Center

Fresno State Schedule