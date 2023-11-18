How to Watch the CSU Bakersfield vs. Fresno State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Icardo Center. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup
CSU Bakersfield Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
CSU Bakersfield vs. Fresno State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 58.9 points per game last year were just 2.5 fewer points than the 61.4 the Roadrunners gave up to opponents.
- When Fresno State allowed fewer than 51.8 points last season, it went 7-2.
- Last year, the Roadrunners scored 51.8 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 61.3 the Bulldogs allowed.
- CSU Bakersfield had a 2-2 record last season when putting up more than 61.3 points.
- The Roadrunners made 36.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 18.5 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (54.7%).
- The Bulldogs shot at a 36.2% clip from the field last season, 11.3 percentage points less than the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Roadrunners averaged.
CSU Bakersfield Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Cal
|L 89-56
|Haas Pavilion
|11/12/2023
|@ Pacific
|L 67-54
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/18/2023
|Fresno State
|-
|Icardo Center
|11/24/2023
|@ LIU
|-
|Steinberg Wellness Center
|11/25/2023
|New Mexico State
|-
|Steinberg Wellness Center
Fresno State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Fresno Pacific
|W 70-42
|Save Mart Center
|11/10/2023
|UC Merced
|W 100-47
|Save Mart Center
|11/15/2023
|Pepperdine
|W 74-55
|Save Mart Center
|11/18/2023
|@ CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Icardo Center
|11/21/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Save Mart Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
