Saturday's game features the Fresno State Bulldogs (3-0) and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-2) matching up at Icardo Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-51 victory for heavily favored Fresno State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Roadrunners are coming off of a 67-54 loss to Pacific in their last game on Sunday.

The Roadrunners enter this matchup on the heels of a 67-54 loss to Pacific on Sunday. The Bulldogs came out on top in their last game 74-55 against Pepperdine on Wednesday. Grace Hunter scored a team-leading 16 points for the Roadrunners in the loss. In the Bulldogs' win, Mia Jacobs led the way with 27 points (adding five rebounds and one assist).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

CSU Bakersfield vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

CSU Bakersfield vs. Fresno State Score Prediction

Prediction: Fresno State 80, CSU Bakersfield 51

Top 25 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

CSU Bakersfield Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Roadrunners were outscored by 9.6 points per game last season, with a -299 scoring differential overall. They put up 51.8 points per game (354th in college basketball), and gave up 61.4 per outing (96th in college basketball).

In conference matchups, CSU Bakersfield put up fewer points per game (50.8) than its overall average (51.8).

Offensively the Roadrunners performed better in home games last season, scoring 52.4 points per game, compared to 49.6 per game away from home.

CSU Bakersfield gave up 56.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.5 fewer points than it allowed on the road (65.0).

Fresno State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs were outscored by 2.4 points per game last season (scoring 58.9 points per game to rank 297th in college basketball while giving up 61.3 per contest to rank 93rd in college basketball) and had a -75 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Fresno State scored 60.9 points per game in MWC play, and 58.9 overall.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs averaged 4.9 fewer points per game at home (57.6) than away (62.5).

At home, Fresno State gave up 56.0 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 68.8.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.