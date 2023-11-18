When the Minnesota Wild square off against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET, will Brandon Duhaime light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Duhaime stats and insights

In four of 15 games this season, Duhaime has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.

Duhaime has zero points on the power play.

Duhaime averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Duhaime recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 6:34 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:55 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 9:20 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:46 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:02 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:23 Home L 5-3 10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:03 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:54 Away L 3-2 SO 10/26/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 10:37 Away L 6-2 10/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:09 Home W 7-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, and BSWIX

NHL Network, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.