Friday's game features the Weber State Wildcats (0-3) and the Utah State Aggies (1-2) squaring off at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-46 victory for heavily favored Weber State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 17.

The Aggies came out on top in their most recent outing 62-60 against UMKC on Tuesday.

In their last time out, the Aggies won on Tuesday 62-60 against UMKC. The Wildcats fell in their most recent matchup 76-47 against Boise State on Monday. Cheyenne Stubbs put up 19 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Aggies. Amelia Raidaveta scored a team-best 12 points for the Wildcats in the loss.

Utah State vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah

Utah State vs. Weber State Score Prediction

Prediction: Weber State 78, Utah State 46

Top 25 Predictions

Utah State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Aggies' -556 scoring differential last season (outscored by 18.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 58.3 points per game (304th in college basketball) while allowing 76.8 per contest (354th in college basketball).

In conference contests, Utah State put up fewer points per game (56.7) than its season average (58.3).

The Aggies posted 60.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 56.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Utah State allowed 74.7 points per game in home games. Away from home, it allowed 79.5.

Weber State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats' -319 scoring differential last season (outscored by 10.3 points per game) was a result of scoring 57.0 points per game (321st in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per contest (256th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Weber State scored 54.4 points per game in Big Sky play, and 57.0 overall.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats scored 4.6 more points per game at home (59.0) than on the road (54.4).

In 2022-23, Weber State conceded 6.2 fewer points per game at home (65.8) than on the road (72.0).

