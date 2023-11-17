The UCLA Bruins (3-0) will host the Princeton Tigers (2-0) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 2:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UCLA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCLA vs. Princeton 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up an average of 65.2 points per game last year, just 3.5 more points than the 61.7 the Bruins allowed to opponents.

Princeton went 21-4 last season when allowing fewer than 69.7 points.

Last year, the Bruins put up 16.5 more points per game (69.7) than the Tigers gave up (53.2).

UCLA had a 21-8 record last season when putting up more than 53.2 points.

The Bruins shot 39.3% from the field last season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 44.5% the Tigers allowed to opponents.

The Tigers shot 35.3% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 39.1% the Bruins' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Purdue W 92-49 Pauley Pavilion 11/9/2023 UC Riverside W 90-52 Pauley Pavilion 11/12/2023 Bellarmine W 113-64 Pauley Pavilion 11/17/2023 Princeton - Pauley Pavilion 11/24/2023 UConn - John Gray Gymnasium 11/25/2023 Niagara - John Gray Gymnasium

Princeton Schedule