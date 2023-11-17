Friday's contest at Pauley Pavilion has the UCLA Bruins (3-0) taking on the Princeton Tigers (2-0) at 2:30 PM ET on November 17. Our computer prediction projects a 74-65 victory for UCLA, who are favored by our model.

The Bruins head into this game on the heels of a 113-64 victory against Bellarmine on Sunday.

The Bruins are coming off of a 113-64 win over Bellarmine in their last game on Sunday. The Tigers are coming off of a 65-60 victory over Middle Tennessee in their last outing on Sunday. In the Bruins' win, Gabriela Jaquez led the way with a team-high 30 points (adding 12 rebounds and two assists). In the Tigers' win, Skye Belker led the way with 18 points (adding four rebounds and one assist).

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCLA vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCLA vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 74, Princeton 65

Top 25 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UCLA Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bruins outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game last season (posting 69.7 points per game, 87th in college basketball, and allowing 61.7 per outing, 103rd in college basketball) and had a +298 scoring differential.

With 67.7 points per game in Pac-12 matchups, UCLA tallied 2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (69.7 PPG).

The Bruins averaged 71.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.5 more points than they averaged in away games (67.4).

In 2022-23, UCLA allowed 58.8 points per game in home games. In away games, it allowed 65.4.

Princeton Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers' +361 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game) was a result of scoring 65.2 points per game (174th in college basketball) while allowing 53.2 per contest (sixth in college basketball).

In conference play, Princeton put up more points (66.8 per game) than it did overall (65.2) in 2022-23.

At home the Tigers scored 63.5 points per game last season, 3.6 fewer points than they averaged away (67.1).

At home, Princeton gave up 49.5 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than it allowed away (56.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.