Iowa vs. Arkansas State November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) meet the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. This matchup will start at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Iowa vs. Arkansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Iowa Top Players (2022-23)
- Kris Murray: 20.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Filip Rebraca: 14.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tony Perkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Payton Sandfort: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Connor McCaffery: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Arkansas State Top Players (2022-23)
- Omar El-Sheikh: 11.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Caleb Fields: 11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Terrance Ford Jr.: 10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Markise Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Avery Felts: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Iowa vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Iowa Rank
|Iowa AVG
|Arkansas State AVG
|Arkansas State Rank
|16th
|80.1
|Points Scored
|65.7
|321st
|306th
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|67.6
|99th
|65th
|33.7
|Rebounds
|31.8
|178th
|30th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|155th
|104th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|12th
|16.5
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|15th
|9.5
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
