Iowa vs. Arkansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) battle the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa vs. Arkansas State matchup.
Iowa vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Iowa vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa (-18.5)
|171.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Iowa (-19.5)
|172.5
|-8000
|+1800
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Iowa vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Iowa went 13-15-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Hawkeyes games.
- Arkansas State put together a 14-13-0 ATS record last season.
- Last season, 10 of the Red Wolves' games hit the over.
Iowa Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- Iowa is 54th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (14th-best).
- The implied probability of Iowa winning the national championship, based on its +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.