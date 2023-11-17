The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1) play the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Iowa vs. Arkansas State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV: B1G+

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Iowa Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Red Wolves' opponents knocked down.
  • Iowa had a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Wolves finished 178th.
  • Last year, the Hawkeyes scored 80.1 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 67.6 the Red Wolves allowed.
  • Iowa went 19-6 last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

  • Iowa posted 89.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 19.9 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Hawkeyes played worse at home last season, allowing 76 points per game, compared to 72 in road games.
  • At home, Iowa sunk 3.3 more three-pointers per game (10) than in away games (6.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in road games (30.5%).

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 North Dakota W 110-68 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/10/2023 Alabama State W 98-67 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/14/2023 @ Creighton L 92-84 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/17/2023 Arkansas State - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/23/2023 Oklahoma - LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 North Florida - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

