How to Watch Iowa vs. Arkansas State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1) play the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Iowa vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: B1G+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Iowa Stats Insights
- Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Red Wolves' opponents knocked down.
- Iowa had a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Wolves finished 178th.
- Last year, the Hawkeyes scored 80.1 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 67.6 the Red Wolves allowed.
- Iowa went 19-6 last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Iowa Home & Away Comparison
- Iowa posted 89.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 19.9 points per contest.
- Defensively the Hawkeyes played worse at home last season, allowing 76 points per game, compared to 72 in road games.
- At home, Iowa sunk 3.3 more three-pointers per game (10) than in away games (6.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in road games (30.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|North Dakota
|W 110-68
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/10/2023
|Alabama State
|W 98-67
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 92-84
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/17/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/23/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.