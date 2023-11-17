Friday's game at McDonough Gymnasium has the Georgetown Hoyas (2-1) matching up with the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-3) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 71-44 win as our model heavily favors Georgetown.

The Hoyas are coming off of a 45-43 loss to Brown in their last outing on Sunday.

The Hoyas enter this contest on the heels of a 45-43 loss to Brown on Sunday. The Knights' last outing was a 49-44 loss to Bucknell on Wednesday. In the Hoyas' loss, Kelsey Ransom led the way with a team-high 12 points (adding eight rebounds and two assists). The Knights got a team-leading 14 points from Abby Conklin in the loss.

Georgetown vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McDonough Gymnasium in Washington, New Hampshire

Georgetown vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 71, Fairleigh Dickinson 44

Top 25 Predictions

Georgetown Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hoyas were outscored by 3.0 points per game last season (posting 59.1 points per game, 294th in college basketball, while allowing 62.1 per outing, 110th in college basketball) and had a -93 scoring differential.

With 58.7 points per game in Big East contests, Georgetown posted 0.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (59.1 PPG).

Offensively the Hoyas played better in home games last year, averaging 65.2 points per game, compared to 56.1 per game on the road.

Defensively Georgetown was better in home games last season, giving up 62.2 points per game, compared to 62.5 in road games.

Fairleigh Dickinson Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Knights averaged 65.1 points per game last season (176th in college basketball) while allowing 53.2 per outing (sixth in college basketball). They had a +380 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

Fairleigh Dickinson scored more in conference play (69.4 points per game) than overall (65.1).

At home, the Knights put up 67.3 points per game last season, 1.9 more than they averaged away (65.4).

Fairleigh Dickinson allowed fewer points at home (51.3 per game) than away (56.2) last season.

