The Brown Bears (2-2) take on the Rhode Island Rams (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brown Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Brown vs. Rhode Island 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Rams scored an average of 67.8 points per game last year, only 1.7 more points than the 66.1 the Bears allowed to opponents.

When Rhode Island allowed fewer than 63.4 points last season, it went 19-2.

Last year, the Bears scored 6.2 more points per game (63.4) than the Rams allowed (57.2).

Brown had a 10-7 record last season when putting up more than 57.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brown Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/9/2023 @ Holy Cross L 62-54 Hart Recreation Center 11/12/2023 @ Georgetown W 45-43 McDonough Gymnasium 11/15/2023 Providence W 61-56 Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center 11/17/2023 Rhode Island - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center 11/22/2023 @ Loyola Chicago - Joseph J. Gentile Center 11/26/2023 @ Monmouth - OceanFirst Bank Center

Rhode Island Schedule