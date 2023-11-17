How to Watch the Brown vs. Rhode Island Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
The Brown Bears (2-2) take on the Rhode Island Rams (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.
Brown Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Brown vs. Rhode Island 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Rams scored an average of 67.8 points per game last year, only 1.7 more points than the 66.1 the Bears allowed to opponents.
- When Rhode Island allowed fewer than 63.4 points last season, it went 19-2.
- Last year, the Bears scored 6.2 more points per game (63.4) than the Rams allowed (57.2).
- Brown had a 10-7 record last season when putting up more than 57.2 points.
Brown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Holy Cross
|L 62-54
|Hart Recreation Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Georgetown
|W 45-43
|McDonough Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|Providence
|W 61-56
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|11/17/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Monmouth
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
Rhode Island Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 91-40
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|11/10/2023
|UMass Lowell
|W 78-38
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Maine
|L 59-48
|Cross Insurance Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Brown
|-
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|11/19/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Youngstown State
|-
|Orleans Arena
