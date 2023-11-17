Friday's contest at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center has the Rhode Island Rams (2-1) squaring off against the Brown Bears (2-2) at 7:00 PM (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a win for Rhode Island by a score of 60-56, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Bears came out on top in their most recent outing 61-56 against Providence on Wednesday.

Last time out, the Bears won on Wednesday 61-56 over Providence. The Rams' most recent contest on Tuesday ended in a 59-48 loss to Maine. Kyla Jones' team-leading 23 points paced the Bears in the win. Maye Toure scored a team-leading 15 points for the Rams in the loss.

Brown vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Brown vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: Rhode Island 60, Brown 56

Brown Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears were outscored by 2.7 points per game last season (posting 63.4 points per game, 214th in college basketball, while conceding 66.1 per outing, 231st in college basketball) and had a -69 scoring differential.

Brown's offense was less effective in Ivy League action last year, averaging 61.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 63.4 PPG.

Offensively the Bears played worse in home games last year, scoring 62.7 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game away from home.

Defensively Brown was better at home last season, allowing 64.1 points per game, compared to 68.1 on the road.

Rhode Island Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rams averaged 67.8 points per game last season (129th in college basketball) while giving up 57.2 per outing (25th in college basketball). They had a +349 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

In A-10 action, Rhode Island averaged 1 more points (68.8) than overall (67.8) in 2022-23.

At home, the Rams scored 70.6 points per game last season, 5.8 more than they averaged on the road (64.8).

In 2022-23, Rhode Island allowed 7.1 fewer points per game at home (54.1) than on the road (61.2).

