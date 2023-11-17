Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allamakee County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Allamakee County, Iowa today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Allamakee County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riceville High School at Kee High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Lansing, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.