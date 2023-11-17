We have high school basketball competition in Allamakee County, Iowa today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Allamakee County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Riceville High School at Kee High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Lansing, IA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.