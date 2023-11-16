How to Watch the UConn vs. Maryland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UConn Huskies (1-1) hit the court against the Maryland Terrapins (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- TV: FOX Sports 1
UConn vs. Maryland 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Terrapins scored 20.3 more points per game last year (79.1) than the Huskies gave up (58.8).
- When Maryland allowed fewer than 75.9 points last season, it went 20-1.
- Last year, the Huskies put up 75.9 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 68.7 the Terrapins gave up.
- When UConn put up more than 68.7 points last season, it went 18-2.
- The Huskies made 49.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was eight percentage points higher than the Terrapins allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- The Terrapins shot 44.7% from the field, 9.9% higher than the 34.8% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Dayton
|W 102-58
|XL Center
|11/12/2023
|@ NC State
|L 92-81
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|11/19/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|11/24/2023
|UCLA
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Harvard
|W 98-75
|Xfinity Center
|11/12/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 114-76
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|11/19/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|Xfinity Center
|11/23/2023
|Washington State
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
