The Cal Poly Mustangs (1-3) face the Stanford Cardinal (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Stanford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Network

Stanford vs. Cal Poly 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Mustangs' 55.3 points per game last year were just 2.9 fewer points than the 58.2 the Cardinal gave up to opponents.

Cal Poly went 10-12 last season when allowing fewer than 76.1 points.

Last year, the Cardinal put up 14.1 more points per game (76.1) than the Mustangs allowed (62.0).

When Stanford totaled more than 62.0 points last season, it went 23-3.

Last season, the Cardinal had a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 9.0% lower than the 54.5% of shots the Mustangs' opponents made.

The Mustangs' 24.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.3 percentage points lower than the Cardinal given up to their opponents (32.8%).

Stanford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/8/2023 Hawaii W 87-40 Maples Pavilion 11/12/2023 Indiana W 96-64 Maples Pavilion 11/16/2023 Cal Poly - Maples Pavilion 11/19/2023 Duke - Maples Pavilion 11/22/2023 Belmont - Dollar Loan Center

Cal Poly Schedule