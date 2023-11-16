Thursday's contest features the Stanford Cardinal (2-0) and the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-3) matching up at Maples Pavilion in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-54 victory for heavily favored Stanford according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 16.

The Cardinal came out on top in their most recent outing 96-64 against Indiana on Sunday. The Mustangs are coming off of a 74-60 loss to Cal in their most recent game on Monday. Kiki Iriafen scored a team-best 20 points for the Cardinal in the victory. Mary Carter totaled 12 points, 10 rebounds and zero assists for the Mustangs.

Stanford vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Stanford vs. Cal Poly Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 82, Cal Poly 54

Top 25 Predictions

Stanford Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cardinal outscored opponents by 17.9 points per game last season, with a +627 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.1 points per game (26th in college basketball) and allowed 58.2 per outing (37th in college basketball).

Stanford's offense was worse in Pac-12 tilts last year, averaging 71.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 76.1 PPG.

The Cardinal scored 75.9 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, they averaged 75.0 points per contest.

Stanford allowed 58.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.4 more points than it allowed on the road (56.7).

Cal Poly Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mustangs had a -188 scoring differential last season, falling short by 6.7 points per game. They put up 55.3 points per game to rank 336th in college basketball and allowed 62.0 per outing to rank 109th in college basketball.

Cal Poly averaged 0.7 fewer points in Big West games (54.6) than overall (55.3).

At home, the Mustangs scored 55.9 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 54.5.

Cal Poly conceded 59.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.9 away.

