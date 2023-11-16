The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) hope to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV: FOX Sports 1
Iowa vs. Kansas State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats scored an average of 70.1 points per game last year, just 1.7 fewer points than the 71.8 the Hawkeyes gave up to opponents.
  • When Kansas State gave up fewer than 87.3 points last season, it went 16-14.
  • Last year, the Hawkeyes scored 87.3 points per game, 20 more points than the 67.3 the Wildcats allowed.
  • When Iowa scored more than 67.3 points last season, it went 23-6.
  • The Hawkeyes made 51.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 9.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
  • The Wildcats' 40% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes gave up to their opponents (40.1%).

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 102-46 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/9/2023 Virginia Tech W 80-76 Spectrum Center
11/12/2023 @ Northern Iowa W 94-53 McLeod Center
11/16/2023 Kansas State - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/19/2023 Drake - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/24/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne - Hertz Arena

