The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) hope to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Iowa vs. Kansas State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats scored only 1.7 fewer points per game last year (70.1) than the Hawkeyes gave up (71.8).

When Kansas State gave up fewer than 87.3 points last season, it went 16-14.

Last year, the Hawkeyes put up 87.3 points per game, 20 more points than the 67.3 the Wildcats gave up.

When Iowa put up more than 67.3 points last season, it went 23-6.

The Hawkeyes shot 51.1% from the field last season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

The Wildcats' 40% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes gave up to their opponents (40.1%).

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 102-46 Carver-Hawkeye Arena 11/9/2023 Virginia Tech W 80-76 Spectrum Center 11/12/2023 @ Northern Iowa W 94-53 McLeod Center 11/16/2023 Kansas State - Carver-Hawkeye Arena 11/19/2023 Drake - Carver-Hawkeye Arena 11/24/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne - Hertz Arena

Kansas State Schedule