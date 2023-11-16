Thursday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) and Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) squaring off at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 74-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET on November 16.

The Hawkeyes took care of business in their last outing 94-53 against Northern Iowa on Sunday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 74, Kansas State 56

Other Big Ten Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawkeyes outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game last season (posting 87.3 points per game, first in college basketball, and allowing 71.8 per contest, 331st in college basketball) and had a +589 scoring differential.

With 89.2 points per game in Big Ten matchups, Iowa averaged 1.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (87.3 PPG).

Offensively the Hawkeyes played better when playing at home last season, scoring 89.4 points per game, compared to 85.9 per game in away games.

At home, Iowa ceded 13.5 fewer points per game (65) than away from home (78.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.