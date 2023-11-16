Thursday's contest features the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) and the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) matching up at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-51 victory for heavily favored Iowa according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 16.

The Hawkeyes took care of business in their last game 94-53 against Northern Iowa on Sunday.

Iowa vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Iowa vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 79, Kansas State 51

Other Big Ten Predictions

Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawkeyes had a +589 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 15.5 points per game. They put up 87.3 points per game, first in college basketball, and gave up 71.8 per outing to rank 331st in college basketball.

With 89.2 points per game in Big Ten contests, Iowa scored 1.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (87.3 PPG).

The Hawkeyes posted 89.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 85.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.5 points per contest.

Defensively Iowa was better in home games last year, ceding 65.0 points per game, compared to 78.5 on the road.

