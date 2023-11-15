Wednesday's game features the Washington Huskies (2-0) and the Pacific Tigers (2-0) clashing at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion (on November 15) at 10:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-61 victory for Washington.

The Huskies are coming off of a 113-39 victory over North Carolina Central in their last game on Thursday.

Last time out, the Huskies won on Thursday 113-39 over North Carolina Central. The Tigers won their last outing 67-54 against CSU Bakersfield on Sunday. In the win, Sayvia Sellers paced the Huskies with 18 points. In the Tigers' win, Liz Smith led the way with 21 points (adding six rebounds and seven assists).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Washington vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Washington vs. Pacific Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington 65, Pacific 61

Top 25 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Washington Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Huskies' +66 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) was a result of putting up 60.8 points per game (261st in college basketball) while giving up 58.9 per contest (48th in college basketball).

On offense, Washington scored 60.1 points per game last season in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (60.8 points per game) was 0.7 PPG higher.

The Huskies averaged 63.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 55.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.6 points per contest.

Washington gave up 55.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 64.7 in road games.

Pacific Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers scored 69.1 points per game last season (98th in college basketball) and gave up 68.8 (288th in college basketball) for a +11 scoring differential overall.

In WCC action, Pacific averaged 0.2 fewer points (68.9) than overall (69.1) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Tigers scored 6.8 more points per game at home (71.8) than away (65.0).

Pacific gave up fewer points at home (68.0 per game) than away (69.4) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.