How to Watch the UMBC vs. Loyola (MD) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The UMBC Retrievers (1-2) go up against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
UMBC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UMBC vs. Loyola (MD) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Greyhounds averaged 10.6 fewer points per game last year (55.5) than the Retrievers allowed (66.1).
- Loyola (MD) had an 8-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 63.5 points.
- Last year, the Retrievers put up 63.5 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 62.1 the Greyhounds gave up.
- UMBC had a 10-4 record last season when scoring more than 62.1 points.
UMBC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Towson
|L 76-72
|SECU Arena
|11/8/2023
|Gettysburg
|W 90-83
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|11/11/2023
|Colgate
|L 57-51
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|11/15/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|11/26/2023
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Hytche Athletic Center
Loyola (MD) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 74-39
|WVU Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|Binghamton
|W 77-73
|Reitz Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ UMBC
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|11/22/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|Reitz Arena
|11/25/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Reitz Arena
