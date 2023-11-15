Wednesday's contest between the UMBC Retrievers (1-2) and Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-1) going head to head at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena has a projected final score of 70-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UMBC, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

In their last time out, the Retrievers lost 57-51 to Colgate on Saturday.

The Retrievers are coming off of a 57-51 loss to Colgate in their last game on Saturday. The Greyhounds are coming off of a 77-73 victory against Binghamton in their most recent outing on Sunday. In the Retrievers' loss, Anna Blount led the way with a team-high nine points (adding seven rebounds and one assist). Lex Therien scored 22 points in the Greyhounds' victory, leading the team.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMBC vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN 2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMBC vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction

Prediction: UMBC 70, Loyola (MD) 60

Top 25 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMBC Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Retrievers' -75 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.6 points per game) was a result of putting up 63.5 points per game (211th in college basketball) while allowing 66.1 per outing (231st in college basketball).

Offensively, UMBC averaged 66.8 points per game last season in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (63.5 points per game) was 3.3 PPG lower.

When playing at home, the Retrievers put up 12.1 more points per game last year (70.6) than they did when playing on the road (58.5).

UMBC ceded 64.0 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.6 fewer points than it allowed in road games (67.6).

Loyola (MD) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Greyhounds had a -205 scoring differential last season, falling short by 6.6 points per game. They put up 55.5 points per game to rank 335th in college basketball and gave up 62.1 per contest to rank 110th in college basketball.

In 2022-23, Loyola (MD) put up 54.6 points per game in Patriot action, and 55.5 overall.

In 2022-23, the Greyhounds scored 2.2 fewer points per game at home (54.3) than away (56.5).

At home, Loyola (MD) allowed 58.2 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 65.7.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.