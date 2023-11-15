Wednesday's game at Walsh Gymnasium has the Seton Hall Pirates (2-1) squaring off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on November 15. Our computer prediction projects a 65-56 win for Seton Hall, who are favored by our model.

The Pirates took care of business in their last outing 73-45 against Bryant on Sunday.

Their last time out, the Pirates won on Sunday 73-45 against Bryant. The Scarlet Knights are coming off of a 76-56 loss to Auburn in their last outing on Sunday. Micah Gray recorded 22 points, zero rebounds and assists for the Pirates. Kaylene Smikle scored a team-best 19 points for the Scarlet Knights in the loss.

Seton Hall vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey

Seton Hall vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 65, Rutgers 56

Top 25 Predictions

Seton Hall Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Pirates' +72 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game) was a result of putting up 71.2 points per game (64th in college basketball) while allowing 69.1 per contest (294th in college basketball).

In conference games, Seton Hall put up fewer points per game (70.5) than its overall average (71.2).

The Pirates posted 70.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69.6 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.0 points per contest.

In home games, Seton Hall ceded 7.8 fewer points per game (65.6) than on the road (73.4).

Rutgers Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Scarlet Knights averaged 63.2 points per game last season (220th in college basketball) while allowing 73.7 per outing (346th in college basketball). They had a -338 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 10.5 points per game.

In Big Ten play, Rutgers scored 63.2 points per game, equal to its overall season average.

In 2022-23, the Scarlet Knights averaged 4.6 more points per game at home (66.5) than on the road (61.9).

In 2022-23, Rutgers allowed 16.1 fewer points per game at home (66.9) than on the road (83.0).

