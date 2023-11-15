The Rider Broncs (1-1) battle the NJIT Highlanders (2-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at NJIT Wellness and Events Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

NJIT Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey

NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NJIT vs. Rider 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Broncs' 59.6 points per game last year were only 4.2 fewer points than the 63.8 the Highlanders allowed to opponents.

Rider went 6-3 last season when giving up fewer than 60.5 points.

Last year, the 60.5 points per game the Highlanders put up were 6.7 fewer points than the Broncs allowed (67.2).

When NJIT scored more than 67.2 points last season, it went 6-3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NJIT Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 @ Army W 73-57 Christl Arena 11/10/2023 Merrimack W 48-45 NJIT Wellness and Events Center 11/12/2023 Notre Dame L 104-57 NJIT Wellness and Events Center 11/15/2023 Rider - NJIT Wellness and Events Center 11/18/2023 Wagner - NJIT Wellness and Events Center 11/21/2023 @ Lafayette - Kirby Sports Center

Rider Schedule