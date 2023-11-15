The Rider Broncs (1-1) battle the NJIT Highlanders (2-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at NJIT Wellness and Events Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

NJIT Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NJIT vs. Rider 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Broncs' 59.6 points per game last year were only 4.2 fewer points than the 63.8 the Highlanders allowed to opponents.
  • Rider went 6-3 last season when giving up fewer than 60.5 points.
  • Last year, the 60.5 points per game the Highlanders put up were 6.7 fewer points than the Broncs allowed (67.2).
  • When NJIT scored more than 67.2 points last season, it went 6-3.

NJIT Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Army W 73-57 Christl Arena
11/10/2023 Merrimack W 48-45 NJIT Wellness and Events Center
11/12/2023 Notre Dame L 104-57 NJIT Wellness and Events Center
11/15/2023 Rider - NJIT Wellness and Events Center
11/18/2023 Wagner - NJIT Wellness and Events Center
11/21/2023 @ Lafayette - Kirby Sports Center

Rider Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) L 71-49 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
11/12/2023 Merrimack W 61-47 Alumni Gymnasium
11/15/2023 @ NJIT - NJIT Wellness and Events Center
11/18/2023 Boston University - Alumni Gymnasium
11/21/2023 La Salle - Alumni Gymnasium

