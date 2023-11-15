How to Watch the NJIT vs. Rider Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Rider Broncs (1-1) battle the NJIT Highlanders (2-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at NJIT Wellness and Events Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
NJIT Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
NJIT vs. Rider 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Broncs' 59.6 points per game last year were only 4.2 fewer points than the 63.8 the Highlanders allowed to opponents.
- Rider went 6-3 last season when giving up fewer than 60.5 points.
- Last year, the 60.5 points per game the Highlanders put up were 6.7 fewer points than the Broncs allowed (67.2).
- When NJIT scored more than 67.2 points last season, it went 6-3.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NJIT Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Army
|W 73-57
|Christl Arena
|11/10/2023
|Merrimack
|W 48-45
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|11/12/2023
|Notre Dame
|L 104-57
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|11/15/2023
|Rider
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|11/18/2023
|Wagner
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Lafayette
|-
|Kirby Sports Center
Rider Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 71-49
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/12/2023
|Merrimack
|W 61-47
|Alumni Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|@ NJIT
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|11/18/2023
|Boston University
|-
|Alumni Gymnasium
|11/21/2023
|La Salle
|-
|Alumni Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.