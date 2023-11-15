Wednesday's contest that pits the NJIT Highlanders (2-1) against the Rider Broncs (1-1) at NJIT Wellness and Events Center has a projected final score of 63-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of NJIT, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 15.

Last time out, the Highlanders lost 104-57 to Notre Dame on Sunday.

The Broncs came out on top in their most recent matchup 61-47 against Merrimack on Sunday. Alejandra Zuniga scored a team-best 14 points for the Highlanders in the loss. Makayla Firebaugh's team-leading 19 points paced the Broncs in the win.

NJIT vs. Rider Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey

NJIT vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: NJIT 63, Rider 58

Top 25 Predictions

NJIT Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Highlanders put up 60.5 points per game (268th in college basketball) while giving up 63.8 per contest last season (166th in college basketball). They had a -96 scoring differential and were outscored by 3.3 points per game.

With 61.1 points per game in America East contests, NJIT put up 0.6 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (60.5 PPG).

In home games, the Highlanders posted 2.4 fewer points per game (59.2) than in road games last season (61.6).

NJIT surrendered 62.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.3 on the road.

Rider Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Broncs averaged 59.6 points per game last season (287th in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per contest (252nd in college basketball). They had a -235 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 7.6 points per game.

Rider scored fewer points in conference play (58.7 per game) than overall (59.6).

In 2022-23, the Broncs scored 1.4 fewer points per game at home (57.8) than on the road (59.2).

At home, Rider conceded 64.4 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 69.8.

