How to Watch the Navy vs. Mount St. Mary's Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Navy Midshipmen (1-1) go up against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
Navy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Navy vs. Mount St. Mary's 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Mountaineers averaged 12.1 fewer points per game last year (57.5) than the Midshipmen allowed their opponents to score (69.6).
- Mount St. Mary's went 3-2 last season when allowing fewer than 52.8 points.
- Last year, the Midshipmen scored 52.8 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 63.1 the Mountaineers gave up.
- When Navy put up more than 63.1 points last season, it went 0-5.
- Last season, the Midshipmen had a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.5% lower than the 49.6% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents made.
- The Mountaineers shot at a 26.5% clip from the field last season, 15.4 percentage points fewer than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Midshipmen averaged.
Navy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Susquehanna
|W 78-37
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/10/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 107-44
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/15/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/21/2023
|Binghamton
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/25/2023
|Quinnipiac
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
Mount St. Mary's Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Howard
|L 58-39
|Burr Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|@ Navy
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/18/2023
|Cornell
|-
|Knott Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Rothman Center
