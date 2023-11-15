Wednesday's contest at Navy Alumni Hall has the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-1) matching up with the Navy Midshipmen (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 15). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 72-52 win, heavily favoring Mount St. Mary's.

The Midshipmen lost their last outing 107-44 against Penn State on Friday.

In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Midshipmen suffered a 107-44 loss to Penn State. The Mountaineers' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 58-39 loss to Howard. Zanai Barnett-Gay scored a team-leading 11 points for the Midshipmen in the loss. Tessa Engelman scored eight points in the Mountaineers' loss, leading the team.

Navy vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland

Navy vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: Mount St. Mary's 72, Navy 52

Navy Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Midshipmen put up 52.8 points per game (350th in college basketball) while giving up 69.6 per contest last season (302nd in college basketball). They had a -503 scoring differential and were outscored by 16.8 points per game.

Navy's offense was worse in Patriot tilts last season, scoring 49.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 52.8 PPG.

The Midshipmen scored 53.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 52.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Navy ceded 68.5 points per game in home games. On the road, it allowed 70.7.

Mount St. Mary's Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mountaineers had a -175 scoring differential last season, falling short by 5.6 points per game. They put up 57.5 points per game to rank 317th in college basketball and allowed 63.1 per outing to rank 139th in college basketball.

In MAAC action, Mount St. Mary's scored 57.5 points per game, the same as its overall season average.

At home, the Mountaineers put up 63.4 points per game last season, 10.5 more than they averaged away (52.9).

At home, Mount St. Mary's conceded 61.6 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than it allowed away (67.1).

