Mike Conley will take the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, against the Phoenix Suns.

In his most recent game, a 104-101 win versus the Warriors, Conley tallied 13 points, eight assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Conley's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-106)

Over 9.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+116)

Over 2.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+100)

Over 5.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-130)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Suns were sixth in the NBA last season, giving up 111.6 points per contest.

On the boards, the Suns gave up 42.9 rebounds per game last season, 11th in the league in that category.

Giving up an average of 23.4 assists last year, the Suns were the third-ranked team in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Suns were ranked third in the league last year, giving up 11.4 makes per game.

Mike Conley vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 32 7 9 4 1 0 1 11/18/2022 30 13 4 10 4 1 1

