Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Domantas Sabonis, Anthony Davis and others in the Sacramento Kings-Los Angeles Lakers matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Kings vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: +122)

Sabonis has scored 17.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 15 is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (12.5).

Sabonis has averaged 5.7 assists per game this season, 1.8 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).

Keegan Murray Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -132)

The 14.5-point total set for Keegan Murray on Wednesday is 1.5 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 7.7 is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).

His 3.3 made three-pointers average is 0.8 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

Harrison Barnes Props

PTS REB 3PM 9.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: +140)

Harrison Barnes is averaging 17 points in the 2023-24 season, 7.5 higher than Wednesday's prop total.

He has grabbed 3.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).

Barnes' two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -115) 12.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +126)

Davis' 25.7 points per game are 1.2 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 12 -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Davis' assist average -- 2.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -192)

LeBron James' 23 points per game average is 1.5 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.8 more rebounds per game (10.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (8.5).

James' season-long assist average -- 7.3 per game -- is 0.8 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

James has connected on 1.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

