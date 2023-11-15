How to Watch the George Washington vs. American Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The George Washington Revolutionaries (2-0) play the American Eagles (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
George Washington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
George Washington vs. American 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 58.2 points per game last year were only 4.1 fewer points than the 62.3 the Revolutionaries gave up to opponents.
- American had a 5-7 record last season when allowing fewer than 64.4 points.
- Last year, the Revolutionaries recorded just 2.7 fewer points per game (64.4) than the Eagles gave up (67.1).
- When George Washington totaled more than 67.1 points last season, it went 8-0.
- Last season, the Revolutionaries had a 35.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 13.8% lower than the 49.6% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.
- The Eagles shot 34.2% from the field, 20.0% lower than the 54.2% the Revolutionaries' opponents shot last season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
George Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Howard
|W 64-58
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Manhattan
|W 55-49
|Draddy Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|American
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Hytche Athletic Center
|11/23/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
American Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Longwood
|W 81-68
|Bender Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ La Salle
|L 62-53
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ George Washington
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
|11/22/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Bender Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.