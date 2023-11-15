The George Washington Revolutionaries (2-0) play the American Eagles (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

George Washington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Washington vs. American 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 58.2 points per game last year were only 4.1 fewer points than the 62.3 the Revolutionaries gave up to opponents.

American had a 5-7 record last season when allowing fewer than 64.4 points.

Last year, the Revolutionaries recorded just 2.7 fewer points per game (64.4) than the Eagles gave up (67.1).

When George Washington totaled more than 67.1 points last season, it went 8-0.

Last season, the Revolutionaries had a 35.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 13.8% lower than the 49.6% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.

The Eagles shot 34.2% from the field, 20.0% lower than the 54.2% the Revolutionaries' opponents shot last season.

George Washington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Howard W 64-58 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center 11/10/2023 @ Manhattan W 55-49 Draddy Gymnasium 11/15/2023 American - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center 11/18/2023 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore - Hytche Athletic Center 11/23/2023 West Virginia - Roberto Clemente Coliseum

American Schedule