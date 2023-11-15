Wednesday's contest at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center has the George Washington Revolutionaries (2-0) matching up with the American Eagles (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET (on November 15). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-49 victory as our model heavily favors George Washington.

In their last time out, the Revolutionaries won on Friday 55-49 against Manhattan.

The Revolutionaries are coming off of a 55-49 win against Manhattan in their most recent outing on Friday. The Eagles' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 62-53 loss to La Salle. In the Revolutionaries' win, Madison Buford led the way with a team-high 22 points (adding one rebound and zero assists). Emily Johns' team-leading 22 points paced the Eagles in the loss.

George Washington vs. American Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

George Washington vs. American Score Prediction

Prediction: George Washington 74, American 49

George Washington Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Revolutionaries had a +65 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 2.1 points per game. They put up 64.4 points per game, 194th in college basketball, and gave up 62.3 per outing to rank 116th in college basketball.

With 61.9 points per game in A-10 matchups, George Washington posted 2.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (64.4 PPG).

The Revolutionaries scored 65.7 points per game in home games last season. On the road, they averaged 63.1 points per contest.

George Washington allowed 55.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.0 away from home.

American Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles' -276 scoring differential last season (outscored by 8.9 points per game) was a result of scoring 58.2 points per game (306th in college basketball) while allowing 67.1 per contest (249th in college basketball).

American averaged 0.6 more points in Patriot games (58.8) than overall (58.2).

The Eagles scored more points at home (60.3 per game) than on the road (55.7) last season.

In 2022-23, American conceded 0.5 more points per game at home (66.5) than away (66.0).

