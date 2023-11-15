Wednesday's game at Save Mart Center has the Pepperdine Waves (2-1) taking on the Fresno State Bulldogs (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 15). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 64-62 win for Pepperdine, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Bulldogs head into this contest on the heels of a 100-47 victory against UC Merced on Friday.

The Bulldogs head into this matchup on the heels of a 100-47 victory against UC Merced on Friday. The Waves took care of business in their most recent game 79-42 against Caltech on Saturday. Taija Sta. Maria put up 24 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Bulldogs. In the Waves' win, Helena Friend led the team with 10 points (adding two rebounds and two assists).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Fresno State vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Fresno State vs. Pepperdine Score Prediction

Prediction: Pepperdine 64, Fresno State 62

Top 25 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Fresno State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs' -75 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.4 points per game) was a result of putting up 58.9 points per game (297th in college basketball) while giving up 61.3 per contest (93rd in college basketball).

Fresno State's offense was more effective in MWC games last season, posting 60.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 58.9 PPG.

On offense, the Bulldogs posted 57.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 62.5 points per game in away games.

Fresno State gave up 56.0 points per game last year at home, which was 12.8 fewer points than it allowed on the road (68.8).

Pepperdine Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Waves were outscored by 1.9 points per game last season (scoring 63.8 points per game to rank 202nd in college basketball while allowing 65.7 per contest to rank 217th in college basketball) and had a -58 scoring differential overall.

In WCC play, Pepperdine scored 63.8 points per game, which equaled its overall season average.

At home, the Waves scored 64.5 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 61.8.

At home, Pepperdine gave up 60.1 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 71.3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.