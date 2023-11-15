The Drexel Dragons (1-1) play the La Salle Explorers (2-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Drexel Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Networks

Drexel vs. La Salle 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Explorers' 63.7 points per game last year were only 4.1 more points than the 59.6 the Dragons allowed to opponents.

La Salle had a 14-4 record last season when giving up fewer than 67.0 points.

Last year, the 67.0 points per game the Dragons recorded were just 3.9 more points than the Explorers allowed (63.1).

Drexel went 16-3 last season when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Drexel Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/8/2023 Norfolk State L 51-49 Daskalakis Athletic Center 11/10/2023 @ Delaware State W 65-33 Memorial Hall Gym 11/15/2023 La Salle - Daskalakis Athletic Center 11/19/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Daskalakis Athletic Center 11/28/2023 @ Lehigh - Stabler Arena

La Salle Schedule