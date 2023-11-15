How to Watch the Drexel vs. La Salle Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Drexel Dragons (1-1) play the La Salle Explorers (2-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
Drexel Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Drexel vs. La Salle 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Explorers' 63.7 points per game last year were only 4.1 more points than the 59.6 the Dragons allowed to opponents.
- La Salle had a 14-4 record last season when giving up fewer than 67.0 points.
- Last year, the 67.0 points per game the Dragons recorded were just 3.9 more points than the Explorers allowed (63.1).
- Drexel went 16-3 last season when scoring more than 63.1 points.
Drexel Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Norfolk State
|L 51-49
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Delaware State
|W 65-33
|Memorial Hall Gym
|11/15/2023
|La Salle
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|11/19/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Lehigh
|-
|Stabler Arena
La Salle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Coppin State
|W 73-68
|Physical Education Complex
|11/9/2023
|Maine
|L 58-48
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/11/2023
|American
|W 62-53
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Drexel
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Rider
|-
|Alumni Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|-
|Palestra
