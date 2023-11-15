Wednesday's game between the La Salle Explorers (2-1) and the Drexel Dragons (1-1) at Daskalakis Athletic Center has a projected final score of 58-52 based on our computer prediction, with La Salle securing the victory. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 15.

Last time out, the Dragons won on Friday 65-33 against Delaware State.

The Dragons are coming off of a 65-33 victory against Delaware State in their most recent game on Friday. The Explorers' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 62-53 victory against American. Momo LaClair scored a team-leading 12 points for the Dragons in the victory. In the Explorers' win, Nicole Melious led the team with 22 points (adding seven rebounds and two assists).

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Drexel vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Drexel vs. La Salle Score Prediction

Prediction: La Salle 58, Drexel 52

Top 25 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Drexel Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Dragons outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game last season, with a +229 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.0 points per game (139th in college basketball) and gave up 59.6 per outing (59th in college basketball).

Drexel's offense was less effective in CAA games last year, averaging 66.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 67.0 PPG.

The Dragons averaged 71.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (63.5).

Defensively Drexel played worse at home last season, allowing 59.9 points per game, compared to 59.1 away from home.

La Salle Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Explorers had a +20 scoring differential last season, putting up 63.7 points per game (203rd in college basketball) and allowing 63.1 (139th in college basketball).

La Salle averaged 4.2 fewer points in A-10 games (59.5) than overall (63.7).

In 2022-23, the Explorers averaged 4.3 more points per game at home (65.2) than away (60.9).

At home, La Salle allowed 58.4 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 64.3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.